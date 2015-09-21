FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
September 21, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Le Noble Age proposes repurchase of outstanding 2016 ORNANEs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* Announces its intention to repurchase all or a part of its net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due January 3, 2016 (2016 ORNANEs)

* Will conduct, via Oddo & Cie, sole dealer manager, a reversebookbuilding process to collect indications of interest from holders to sell their 2016 ORNANEs, outside of the United Stated of America

* Repurchase proposal starts today and should last until market close on Sept. 22

Source text: bit.ly/1gF9OLU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
