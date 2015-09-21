FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RSA Insurance says Zurich Insurance terminates takeover talks
September 21, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RSA Insurance says Zurich Insurance terminates takeover talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc :

* RSA Insurance Group Plc offer talks terminated

* Zurich has terminated discussions with RSA regarding a possible offer

* Trading results for July and August have been positive and ahead of our expectations

* Zurich has confirmed to RSA that due diligence findings were in line with their expectations

* While process had not been finally concluded, they had not found anything that would have prevented them from proceeding with transaction on terms announced on 25 August 2015

* Zurich’s interest in acquiring RSA, which was announced on 28 July 2015, was unsolicited

* Trading results for July and August have been positive and ahead of our expectations

* We have announced sale of our Latin America business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
