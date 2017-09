Sept 21 (Reuters) - Ao World Plc

* Strong uk revenue growth and on track to deliver on long term strategic objectives

* Expectation for quarter ended september 2015 is for overall revenue to increase year on year by 20%- 21%

* Progress in germany remains in line with plan

* Long term strategic progress of business is on-track