#Healthcare
September 22, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics ends Q2 with cash balance of 37.22 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports H1 operating loss amounting to 5.36 million euros ($6.00 million) (2.66 million euros for the first half of 2014)

* Cash used in H1 operating activities amounting to 8.11 million euros, compared to 2.38 million euros for the first half of 2014

* Cash balance stood at 37.22 million euros at the end of June 2015

* Guidance for the net cash burn (net of net equity raised during the year) for FY 2015 is 10-12 million euros

* In the coming months, the company expects to update the market on the study status of the phase III osteonecrosis trial, currently running in five European countries

* In the coming months, the company expects to report on safety in eight patients in the phase IIa spinal fusion trial

Source text: bit.ly/1YxC850 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

