BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group to reduce its headcount by up to 175

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Is adapting its organisation as part of an initiative to simplify its structures and processes in order to strengthen customer focus and improve its competitive cost structure
* Will reduce its headcount by up to 175
* Is merging business and residential units: newly formed commercial organisation will look after all customer groups under a single leadership
* Is reducing its headcount by up to 175 (up to 165 FTE) out of a total of 1,890 FTEs. This reorganisation will not affect customer service staff or sales advisors in stores
