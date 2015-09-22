BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group to reduce its headcount by up to 175

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Is adapting its organisation as part of an initiative to simplify its structures and processes in order to strengthen customer focus and improve its competitive cost structure

* Will reduce its headcount by up to 175

* Is merging business and residential units: newly formed commercial organisation will look after all customer groups under a single leadership

* Is reducing its headcount by up to 175 (up to 165 FTE) out of a total of 1,890 FTEs. This reorganisation will not affect customer service staff or sales advisors in stores

