BRIEF-AA H1 earnings fall 6 pct to $309 million
September 22, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AA H1 earnings fall 6 pct to $309 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Aa Plc

* Overall revenue reduced 1.4% to £484.6m as a result of decline in income from insurance services

* 5.9% reduction in group trading ebitda to £199.2m

* Distorted by factors amounting to more than £15m which were not in last year’s results

* Refinancing increased finance costs in period to £202.2m of which £87.4m were exceptional

* We now propose total dividends of approximately £55m or 9p per share for full year and declare an interim dividend of 3.5p per share

* Government recently and unexpectedly decided to increase insurance premium tax by 58% from november

* Impact on aa is that it is likely to create additional churn in both insurance and roadside assistance

* Expect savings of at least £40m per year to be generated once we have delivered restructuring Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.6452 pounds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
