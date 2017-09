Sept 22 (Reuters) - Silence Therapeutics Plc

* Announce that chief executive officer, Ali Mortazavi, has today resumed his full time duties as he returns from compassionate leave

* Following his return, Dr. Alastair Riddell, who acted as executive chairman during Ali's leave of absence has retired from board