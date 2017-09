Sept 22 (Reuters) - Modelleria Brambilla SpA :

* Signs additional 0.5 million euro ($558,350.00) contract with BMW AG for set of equipment for the first batch of production of new 6 cylinder motor

* The delivery is scheduled for H1 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1QKIHw4