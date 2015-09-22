BRIEF-Agasti Holding to dispose activities in Capital Markets-segment; to cut jobs

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Agasti Holding ASA :

* Says has decided to initiate a process with the aim of divesting the activities in the subsidiary Agasti Capital Markets AS(ACM) and the activities in ACMs associated agent in Sweden, Navexa Securities AB (Navexa)

* Transaction is carried out by Agasti transferring all the companies that make up the operational activities to the newly established subsidiary Obligo BX Holding AS (Obligo BX), of which Blackstone acquires 34 pct

* Agasti will own the remaining 66 pct in Obligo BX

* Says disposal of the activities in Agasti Capital Markets AS and Navexa Securities AB will reduce the number of employees within the Agasti Group from about 90 to about 50 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)