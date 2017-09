Sept 22 (Reuters) - Le Noble Age SA :

* Announces the repurchase of 57.42 pct of its outstanding 2016 ORNANEs for a unit price of 22.25 euros ($24.85)(including accrued interest) via a reverse bookbuilding process

* Settlement and delivery of 2016 ORNANEs bought back is expected on Sept. 25, 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1FcC2tx Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)