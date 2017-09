Sept 22 (Reuters) - LifeAssays publ AB :

* The research study carried out in Australia, where treatment of dogs with cancer will be improved though treatment correlated to dog CRP values in real time, will be extended

* Its partner ASAP lab will recruit up to 20 additional clinics to be provided with VetReader and reagents Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)