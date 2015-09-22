FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ARTNEWS shareholders resolve on series G and H shares issue
September 22, 2015 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ARTNEWS shareholders resolve on series G and H shares issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ARTNEWS SA :

* Its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders resolved to issue 3,412,903 series G shares at issue price 2.69 zloty each and 25,531,132 series H shares at issue price of 2.0 zlotys each

* 25,531,132 series H shares will be offered to BMP Media Holdings LLC in exchange for 100 percent membership interest in Antiques LLC, BAM Modern LLC and Art in America LLC

* Series G shares will be offered to Skate Capital Corp

* Transaction was announced in July Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

