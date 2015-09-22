FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coloplast takes $448 mln charge for U.S. lawsuit
September 22, 2015 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Coloplast takes $448 mln charge for U.S. lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Coloplast

* Says to take a further provision of 3 billion Danish crowns ($448 million) to cover potential settlements and costs in relation to litigation in the United States

* Says today’s increased provision raises total expected costs in relation to litigation in the United States to 4.5 billion Danish crowns before tax

* Says with knowledge available to the company today, it estimates that 4.5 billion Danish crowns will cover total costs of all claims

* Says the provision is not expected to have any impact on the dividend level for 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6996 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
