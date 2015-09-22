BRIEF-Biofrontera: 12-month follow-up data of trial CT007 confirms sustained efficacy of Ameluz

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Excellent long-term outcome with field treatment of actinic keratosis with Ameluz

* 12-Month follow-up data of trial CT007 confirms sustained efficacy of Ameluz

* Added benefit of an anti-aging effect that is increasing for 12 months

* This data is a key component in FDA approval process of Ameluz and BF-rhodoled and will be included in safety update for FDA which is due 120 days after submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)