BRIEF-Biofrontera: 12-month follow-up data of trial CT007 confirms sustained efficacy of Ameluz
September 22, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera: 12-month follow-up data of trial CT007 confirms sustained efficacy of Ameluz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Excellent long-term outcome with field treatment of actinic keratosis with Ameluz

* 12-Month follow-up data of trial CT007 confirms sustained efficacy of Ameluz

* Added benefit of an anti-aging effect that is increasing for 12 months

* This data is a key component in FDA approval process of Ameluz and BF-rhodoled and will be included in safety update for FDA which is due 120 days after submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

