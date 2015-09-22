BRIEF-Dairy Crest says FY outlook remains unchanged

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc

* In Q1 total sales of our four key brands, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life and Frylight, were in line with Q1 of last year and we expect to report a similar position for first half.

* As previously reported we anticipate that performance of our cheese and spreads and butters businesses will be weighted to second half

* Lower milk purchase prices will only be fully reflected in cost of cheese sold in second half of this year.

* Sale of Dairy Crest’s dairies operations on track to complete in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: