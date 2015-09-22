BRIEF-Card Factory H1 underlying pretax profit rises 72 pct

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Revenues up 8.0 pct to 161.4 mln stg (H1 FY15: 149.4 mln stg)

* Like-For-Like sales up +2.7 pct (H1 FY15: +2.6 pct)

* Underlying EBITDA growth of 7.7 pct to 32.5 mln stg (H1 FY15: 30.2 mln stg)

* Underlying profit before tax growth of 72.3 pct to 25.7 mln stg(H1 FY15: 14.9 mln stg), reflecting post IPO capital structure

* Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share (FY15: 2.3 pence)