BRIEF-Card Factory H1 underlying pretax profit rises 72 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Card Factory H1 underlying pretax profit rises 72 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Revenues up 8.0 pct to 161.4 mln stg (H1 FY15: 149.4 mln stg)

* Like-For-Like sales up +2.7 pct (H1 FY15: +2.6 pct)

* Underlying EBITDA growth of 7.7 pct to 32.5 mln stg (H1 FY15: 30.2 mln stg)

* Underlying profit before tax growth of 72.3 pct to 25.7 mln stg(H1 FY15: 14.9 mln stg), reflecting post IPO capital structure

* Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share (FY15: 2.3 pence) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
