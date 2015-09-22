FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BAT says in conditional agreement to acquire Poland's CHIC Group
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BAT says in conditional agreement to acquire Poland's CHIC Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc :

* Conditional agreement to acquire 100 percent of CHIC Group: market leading e-cigarette business in Poland

* Vapour technology-sharing term sheet with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

* Proposed acquisition is subject to approval from Polish anti-trust authority, office of competition and consumer protection

* Collaboration also includes joint research and development activities and cooperation on regulatory, scientific and manufacturing issues relating to vapour products

* Following further negotiations, both companies are expecting to conclude and sign a legally binding, definitive agreement by year-end 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

