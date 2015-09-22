FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stellar Capital to sell shares in Goliath Gold to Gold One Africa
September 22, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stellar Capital to sell shares in Goliath Gold to Gold One Africa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Stellar Capital Partners Ltd

* Announcement regarding the potential disposal of shares in Goliath Gold to Gold One Africa

* Goliath gold shareholders may elect to either receive an immediate cash payment of r1.00 per Goliath share or a deferred cash payment of r1.60 per Goliath share

* Effective date of scheme is expected to be on or about Monday, 28 December 2015

* Will dispose of its Goliath shares and elect to receive deferred cash consideration of r1.60 per Goliath share, for total scheme proceeds of r51 699 089.60

* Have deemed Goliath Gold a non-core investment

* Are of view that proposed offer from Gold One Africa represents an opportunity for Stellar Capital to exit its investment at an attractive valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SCPJ.J GGMJ.J]

