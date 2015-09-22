BRIEF-Bombardier-Alstom-Indra win Spain rail contract

Sept 22 (Reuters) - A consortium between Bombardier, Alstom and Indra has won the contract to supply signalling systems and maintenance services for the new high-speed section of the Madrid-Lisbon railway corridor in Spain’s Extremadura region. The project, awarded by Spain’s Administrator of Railway Infrastructure has a total value of approximately 164 million euros. Bombardier’s share is valued at approximately 77 million; Alstom’s share is valued at approximately 62 million and Indra’s share is approximately 25 million

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)