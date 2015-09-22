BRIEF-Sarossa to subscribe to 2 mln stg of GVC share after bwin deal

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sarossa Plc :

* Directors announce that on Sept. 4, 2015, Sarossa entered into an agreement to subscribe for 2 million stg of new GVC ordinary shares

* Under terms of recommended offer, GVC is offering to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of bwin.party

* GVC shares proposed to be issued by GVC in connection with its recommended offer for bwin.party digital entertainment plc