BRIEF-Sarossa to subscribe to 2 mln stg of GVC share after bwin deal
#Financials
September 22, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sarossa to subscribe to 2 mln stg of GVC share after bwin deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sarossa Plc :

* Directors announce that on Sept. 4, 2015, Sarossa entered into an agreement to subscribe for 2 million stg of new GVC ordinary shares

* Under terms of recommended offer, GVC is offering to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of bwin.party

* GVC shares proposed to be issued by GVC in connection with its recommended offer for bwin.party digital entertainment plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
