Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Allocsc-01 phase I data presented at the congress of the european society of cardiology

* Confirms good safety profile of Allocsc-01 in patients suffering from acute myocardial infarction (AMI)

* Final results will be released in 1H 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)