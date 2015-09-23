FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Montupet says not affected by Volkswagen troubles, reconfirms outlook
September 23, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Montupet says not affected by Volkswagen troubles, reconfirms outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Montupet SA :

* Confirms that it is not affected by problems currently faced by Volkswagen AG

* Reconfirms solidity of its order book, of its growth and of its profitability

* Forecast for end of 2015 indicate that results will be in line with its objectives of growth and profitability

* Also confirms excellent forecasts for 2016, based on excellent forecast of its customers for european and north american markets

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

