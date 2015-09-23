BRIEF-Diageo says performing in line with expectations

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Diageo Plc

* Year has started well and performance is in line with our expectations.

* Volume has grown mid-single digit reflecting both improved volume growth trends and comparison against weakness at start of last year

* Price increases have been muted

* Continue to believe that stronger volume growth in f16 will lead to improved top line performance

* Adverse exchange rate movements at current rates will reduce operating profit for FY16 by approximately 150 million pounds against last year

* From fy17 we expect to deliver mid-single digit organic top line growth on a sustained basis and operating margin expansion of 100 basis points over 3 years