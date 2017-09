Sept 23 (Reuters) - Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Reaches deal with HCCM-Outsourcing Investment SA to sell units Glintt-Business Process Outsourcing SA, Netpeople-Tecnologias de Informacao SA and Glintt-Technology Enabled Services SA

* To sell units in post-split configuration for 7.0 million euros ($7.8 million) Source text: bit.ly/1OQNZHc

