Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sidetrade SA :

* Reports H1 net profit of 0.7 million euros ($780,010.00) versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating profit is 0.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Management confirms that 2015 will be a further year of growth Source text: bit.ly/1iKF3XW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)