BRIEF-Orpea reports H1 2015 results, announces acquisition of Vitalis in Germany

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share IFRIC 21 67.5 million euros ($75.1 million) versus 60.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 recurring EBITDA IFRIC 21 is 184.6 million euros versus 157.0 million euros a year ago
* Is actively pursuing the implementation of a upscale housing retreat in Nanjing, China (schedule to open by year end)
* Acquisition of Vitalis (2,487 beds) in Germany
* Growth pipeline bolstered with 1,607 new beds under construction
* 2015 guidance reiterated
* Sees 2015 revenue objective of 2,380 million euros (growth of 22.1 pct) + sound margins
