FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orpea reports H1 2015 results, announces acquisition of Vitalis in Germany
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 23, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orpea reports H1 2015 results, announces acquisition of Vitalis in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share IFRIC 21 67.5 million euros ($75.1 million) versus 60.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 recurring EBITDA IFRIC 21 is 184.6 million euros versus 157.0 million euros a year ago

* Is actively pursuing the implementation of a upscale housing retreat in Nanjing, China (schedule to open by year end)

* Acquisition of Vitalis (2,487 beds) in Germany

* Growth pipeline bolstered with 1,607 new beds under construction

* 2015 guidance reiterated

* Sees 2015 revenue objective of 2,380 million euros (growth of 22.1 pct) + sound margins

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.