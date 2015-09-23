BRIEF-Orpea reports H1 2015 results, announces acquisition of Vitalis in Germany

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Orpea SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share IFRIC 21 67.5 million euros ($75.1 million) versus 60.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 recurring EBITDA IFRIC 21 is 184.6 million euros versus 157.0 million euros a year ago

* Is actively pursuing the implementation of a upscale housing retreat in Nanjing, China (schedule to open by year end)

* Acquisition of Vitalis (2,487 beds) in Germany

* Growth pipeline bolstered with 1,607 new beds under construction

* 2015 guidance reiterated

* Sees 2015 revenue objective of 2,380 million euros (growth of 22.1 pct) + sound margins

