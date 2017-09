Sept 23 (Reuters) - arGEN-X BV :

* Says partner Ruiyi, Inc announces first human dosing of Gerilimzumab, a novel simple antibody against IL-6

* Clinical trial initiated by Ruiyi is a double-blind, placebo controlled study in healthy volunteers, with both single and multiple ascending dose protocols

* Start of trial triggers an undisclosed milestone payment by Ruiyi to arGEN-X

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)