BRIEF-Polish Financial Supervisor decides to fine MNI
September 23, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polish Financial Supervisor decides to fine MNI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Polish Financial Supervisor (KNF) decides to fine company with 1 million zlotys ($264,166) fine for exceeding 33 percent stake in Hyperion SA and not announcing tender offer for 66 percent in Hyperion

* Plans to appeal against Polish Financial Supervisor decision

* The decision was published on Sept. 22 on the regulator's website and the company waits to receive official document with the decision Source text: bit.ly/1NLrrXm Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7855 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
