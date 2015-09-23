BRIEF-Polish Financial Supervisor decides to fine MNI

Sept 23 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Polish Financial Supervisor (KNF) decides to fine company with 1 million zlotys ($264,166) fine for exceeding 33 percent stake in Hyperion SA and not announcing tender offer for 66 percent in Hyperion

* Plans to appeal against Polish Financial Supervisor decision

* The decision was published on Sept. 22 on the regulator's website and the company waits to receive official document with the decision Source text: bit.ly/1NLrrXm Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7855 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)