BRIEF-Acquisition agreement between Paradox Entertainment and Akloma Tinnitus fully negotiated
#Entertainment Production
September 23, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Acquisition agreement between Paradox Entertainment and Akloma Tinnitus fully negotiated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Paradox Entertainment publ AB :

* Acquisition agreement between Paradox and Akloma has been negotiated, the parties agreed Akloma’s value is 200 million Swedish crowns ($23.77 million)

* Says different from what was previously announced, it is proposed Paradox pays no dividend to shareholders in connection with EGM

* Parties have agreed that Paradox in connection with acquisition is assigned value of 69 million crowns, which represents a premium of 24 million crowns in addition to Paradox funds Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4136 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
