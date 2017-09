Sept 23 (Reuters) - Broendbyernes If Fodbold A/S :

* Has taken a loan of 14 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million)

* Must repay the loan untill July 31, 2016

* Maintains its expectations for profit before tax of about loss 15 million - 25 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7059 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)