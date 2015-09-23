FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Castellum invests on Kungsholmen in Stockholm
September 23, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Castellum invests on Kungsholmen in Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Castellum AB :

* Acquired Hornsberg 10 property

* Investment amounted to 421 million Swedish crowns ($50.1 million) and change of possession is to take place Sept. 23, 2015

* In Botkyrka Brostaden has started a reconstruction of warehouse and office premises for an existing customer, investment is calculated to 17 million crowns and to be completed at year-end 2015/2016

* In central Lund Fastighets AB Briggen has started a reconstruction of 2,320 square metres in a retail property, new premises are fully let and investment is calculated to 22 million crowns and to be completed during Q4 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3975 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
