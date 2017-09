Sept 23 (Reuters) - Neurosoft Software Production SA :

* H1 net profit 2.0 million euros ($2.23 million) versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 6.3 million euros versus 5.0 million euros a year ago

* “Based on our half year performance, I believe that 2015 will be a year of continuous growth for the company” says CEO Nick Vasilonikolidakis

($1 = 0.8961 euros)