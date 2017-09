Sept 23 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Østfold Akershus :

* Says appeals violation fines from Oslo Børs

* Says Oslo Børs resolved to impose violation charge of 480,000 Norwegian crowns ($58,064.28) on Sparebank 1 Østfold Akershus for breach of requirement for equal treatment

