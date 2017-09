Sept 23 (Reuters) - AKB RBR PJSC :

* Says Andrey Korkunov divests his 9 pct stake in company

* Says Viktor Taranovskiy increases his stake in company to 9.9 pct from 0.9 pct Source text: bit.ly/1V9goxa , bit.ly/1KuHjLV

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)