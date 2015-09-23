BRIEF-TUI says summer 2015 trading has remained robust

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tui AG :

* Remain confident of delivering full year underlying operating profit growth of 12.5 pct to 15 pct this year and at least 10 pct CAGR over next three years

* Full year underlying operating profit growth this year of 12.5 pct to 15 pct

* Summer 2015 trading has remained robust since our last update. Season is now almost fully sold, with bookings and average selling prices ahead of prior year

* Overall bookings up 1 pct and average selling prices up 2 pct, with a particularly strong performance from UK

* Underlying EBITA expected to grow this year, driven by improved occupancy rates and yield, in spite of impact of events in Tunisia in June

* Source market trading is in line with our expectations at this relatively early stage, with flat bookings and average selling prices up 4 pct

* Based on exchange rates at current levels we still see a favourable impact of at least EUR 60 million from foreign exchange translation on FY underlying EBITA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)