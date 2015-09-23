FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied Electronics sees H1 headline loss between 60-70 cents/shr
September 23, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :

* Cash consideration to be received by Autopage will equal approximately 1.47 billion rand plus VAT

* MTN has agreed to buy Autopage’s handset receivables book pertaining to its subscriber base for a purchase price of about 219 million rand plus VAT

* Entered into formal agreements with MTN , Cell C Service Provider company and Vodacom to dispose of its GSM subscriber bases

* Headline earnings per share for period ended Aug. 31, 2015 is expected to be a loss of between 60 cents - 70 cents lower

* Negotiations, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on price of altron’s securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

