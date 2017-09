Sept 23 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie :

* Says WIPASENA HOLDING LTD acquired 7.50 pct stake in company

* Says DAMUS LIMITED acquired 10.23 pct stake in company

* Says NORDAN LIMITED acquired 8.04 pct stake in company, ESTEVNO DEVELOPMENT LTD acquired 10.53 pct stake in company Source texts - bit.ly/1NMppGx ; bit.ly/1WiFCX4 bit.ly/1NMpxWt ; bit.ly/1LwCNON Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)