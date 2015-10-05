CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie announces changes in shareholding structure

(Corrects percentage of acquired stake to 9.3822 pct from 8.04 pct by NORDAN LIMITED in the third bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie :

* Says WIPASENA HOLDING LTD acquired 7.50 pct stake in company

* Says DAMUS LIMITED acquired 10.23 pct stake in company

* Says NORDAN LIMITED acquired 9.3822 pct stake in company, ESTEVNO DEVELOPMENT LTD acquired 10.53 pct stake in company Source texts - bit.ly/1NMppGx ; bit.ly/1WiFCX4 ; bit.ly/1LwCNON ; bit.ly/1Le4o7b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)