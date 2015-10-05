FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie announces changes in shareholding structure
#Corrections News
October 5, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects percentage of acquired stake to 9.3822 pct from 8.04 pct by NORDAN LIMITED in the third bullet point. The company corrected its own statement.)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bank Vozrozhdenie :

* Says WIPASENA HOLDING LTD acquired 7.50 pct stake in company

* Says DAMUS LIMITED acquired 10.23 pct stake in company

* Says NORDAN LIMITED acquired 9.3822 pct stake in company, ESTEVNO DEVELOPMENT LTD acquired 10.53 pct stake in company Source texts - bit.ly/1NMppGx ; bit.ly/1WiFCX4 ; bit.ly/1LwCNON ; bit.ly/1Le4o7b Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
