Sept 23 (Reuters) - Oceasoft SA :

* FY EBITDA 0.4 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 181,000 euros versus profit of 417,000 euros year ago

* FY revenue 5.2 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* Confirms target of 18 million euros revenue in 2016/2017

* Says to have opened subsidiary in USA Source text: bit.ly/1KA0h0p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)