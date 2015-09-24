FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euromoney sees FY adjusted pretax profit of no less than 107 mln stg
September 24, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euromoney sees FY adjusted pretax profit of no less than 107 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Euromoney - trading statement

* Issues a pre-close trading update ahead of announcement of its results for year to september 30, 2015

* Trading for Q4 has continued in line with board’s expectations

* Pressures on investment banking sector have continued to offset growth being achieved by group’s businesses serving asset management sector

* In second half impact of weak commodity markets, and fall in energy prices in particular, has adversely affected group’s activities in this sector

* Headline revenues for Q4 are expected to show a 5 pct decrease , and an underlying decrease, at constant currency and excluding acquisitions and disposals, of 7 pct

* Underlying subscription revenues for Q4 are expected to have increased by 1 pct, after a 4 pctincrease in q3

* Underlying advertising revenues, which are especially bank dependent, are expected to show a decline of 12 pct for Q4

* Total revenues for year to September 30, 2015 are expected to show a 1 pct decrease on last year, and an underlying decrease of 4 pct

* Group expects to announce an adjusted profit before tax of no less than 107 million stg for year to September 30, 2015 (2014: 116.2 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

