Sept 24 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group AB :

* Issues unsecured bond loan of 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.90 million)

* Bonds have floating interest rate of STIBOR 3M + 350 basis points

* Maturity is on April 1, 2018

* The bonds were issued at a price of 100.1 pct

* Loan will be issued under existing framework of 750 million crowns

