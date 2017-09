Sept 24 (Reuters) - Neuron Bio SA :

* Says the Spanish Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent to the company for two new molecules that reach brain more efficiently and prevent neuronal death

* Says two molecules have features to be used as treatment that delays the onset of Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases Source text: bit.ly/1YCExLV

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)