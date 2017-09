Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kotipizza Group Oyj :

* May-July comparable net sales were 14.3 million euros ($15.99 million) versus 13.6 million euros year ago, up 5 pct

* May-July comparable EBITDA was 1.48 million euros versus 1.22 million euros year ago, up 21.9 pct

* Guidance of financial year 2016 unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)