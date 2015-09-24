BRIEF-Daily Mail & General Trust reiterates FY outlook

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Daily Mail And General Trust Plc :
* Trading in line with expectations; group outlook for year reconfirmed
* Full year guidance unchanged and in line with market expectations
* Underlying revenue decline of 3 pct from dmg media due to weak print advertising revenues and declining circulation volumes
* Solid revenue growth from B2B businesses, up 2 pct underlying
* Reported revenues benefited from weaker british pound relative to U.S. dollar