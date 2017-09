Sept 24 (Reuters) - Alza Real Estate SA :

* Says 25.41 percent stake of Urbas Grupo Financiero was transferred from Alza Residencial SL to Alza Real Estate for 144 million euros ($161.9 million) with deferred payment for 10 years

