Sept 24 (Reuters) - Spineguard SA :

* Reports H1 sales up 41 pct at 3.0 million euros ($3.4 million)

* H1 net loss 2.2 million euros versus loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss 2.3 million euros versus loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago

* At June 30, 2015, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 2,570,000 euros compared with 2,507,000 euros at Dec 31, 2014

