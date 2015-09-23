FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ZetaDisplay receives supplementary order worth SEK 3 million
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
September 23, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ZetaDisplay receives supplementary order worth SEK 3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - ZetaDisplay AB :

* ZetaDisplay signed a co-operative agreement some time ago with a retail chain in respect of the delivery of ZetaDisplay’s media platforms for Digital Signage and Last Meter Marketing

* The supplementary order concerns total responsibility for the delivery of the technical platform with ZetaDisplay’s cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal, including operation and support

* The client conducts business in several countries, and the agreement is in respect of deliveries in Sweden

* Value of the supplementary order estimates to about 3 million Swedish crowns($356,277.61)

* Roll-out is to begin this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4204 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.