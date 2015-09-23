FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BankNordik: Carnegie Investment Bank to manage sale of Danish corporate banking operations
September 23, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BankNordik: Carnegie Investment Bank to manage sale of Danish corporate banking operations

Sept 23 (Reuters) - BankNordik P/F :

* As per its company announcement of 16 Sept. 16, 2015, BankNordik aims to sell its corporate banking activities in Denmark and to refocus the bank towards the Faroese and Greenlandic markets and the personal banking market in Denmark

* BankNordik has appointed Carnegie Investment Bank to manage the sales process

* A transaction will include the buyer taking over the employees of BankNordik’s Danish corporate banking division, so as to enable the clients to retain their current adviser after a sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

