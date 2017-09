Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ubm Plc :

* UBM notes recent press comments regarding PR Newswire

* UBM confirms that it is in highly preliminary discussions with a number of parties about a potential sale of business

* There is no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction being agreed