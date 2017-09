BRIEF-MGI Coutier H1 net income group share rises 76% to 29.7 million euros

Sept 23 (Reuters) - MGI Coutier SA :

* Reports H1 net income group share of 29.7 million euros ($33.17 million) versus 16.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating income is 42.9 million euros versus 29.8 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue is 430.3 million euros versus 354.5 million euros a year ago

* Says will exceed previous guidances with full year revenue much above 800 million euros

* Sees full year operating profitabilty above 8 percent

* Confirms 1 billion euros revenue by 2018 with current operating profitabilty between 7 percent and 8 percent Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)